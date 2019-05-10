Will_2112
If you love flower, and would like to buy the worst quality buds for a premium price, Curaleaf is for you. During my first (and last) visit to Curaleaf, I tried two strains. Bruce Banner - 11% THC and Afghani - 17%. BB should be between 23% and 28% THC. They're not even close. Plus, the appearance of the product had much to be desired. Poorly trimmed and damp musty flower. This purchase was the worst quality in two years of being a medical patient. I will never return, nor will I recommend this dispensary.