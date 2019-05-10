cgsamael on October 3, 2019

This is my favourite dispensary! Not only are the products great, but they always have a variety available! Other dispensaries struggle with that, but Curaleaf in Sanford is always on top of it. On top of that, I feel like I'm actually friends with some of the employees. They are nice, honest, personable, friendly, and amazing! They care about my medical issues without being nosy not demeaning. They know what they're talking about, but don't act like they know your body better than you do. This is legit the best dispensary.