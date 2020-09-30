Cura Verde es un dispensario comprometido en todo momento con sus pacientes, para ayudarlos a disfrutar su tratamiento de cannabis medicinal de la manera mas eficaz posible. Contamos con nuestros propios doctores para poder certificar nuevos pacientes y renovar sus licencias en nuestro dispensario. De igual manera estamos comprometido en brindarles productos de la mas alta calidad y aun precio competitivo. Siguenos y enterate de nuestro variado Menu y Ofertas! "Confia tu Salud Y Bienestar en nuestras manos" Visitanos! Cura Verde is a dispensary committed to its patients at all times, to help them enjoy their medical cannabis treatment in the most effective way possible. We have our own doctors to be able to certify new patients and renew their licenses at our dispensary. In the same way, we are committed to providing you with products of the highest quality and at a competitive price. Follow us and find out about our varied Menu and Offers! "Trust your Health and Well-being in our hands" Visit us!