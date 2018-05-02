kahuna8899 on February 26, 2019

Exemplary Aloha Customer Service with care, knowledge, and a smile. The products are stellar, ergo the five-stars on all levels and the accessories they sell are amazing! I own the medical Cannabis Card Clinic ~ Honolulu Wellness Center at www. 4HWC. com and we recommend all our patients to visit Cure Oahu on Kapahulu across the street from TACO Bell and just down the street from Leonard's Malasadas...so if you get the muchies you're ALL SET!!! LMAO!!! ENJOY!!! Live Aloha, Dr. Paul L. Klink, DD Hon., CMCC