Cupcake808
It’s amazing! The people who work here are very knowledgeable
Weakest of the the dispensaries. Variety of flower and concentrate much less variety. Less specials. Great customer service and atmosphere Prices are comparable to the other dispensaries but less deals.
Exemplary Aloha Customer Service with care, knowledge, and a smile. The products are stellar, ergo the five-stars on all levels and the accessories they sell are amazing! I own the medical Cannabis Card Clinic ~ Honolulu Wellness Center at www. 4HWC. com and we recommend all our patients to visit Cure Oahu on Kapahulu across the street from TACO Bell and just down the street from Leonard's Malasadas...so if you get the muchies you're ALL SET!!! LMAO!!! ENJOY!!! Live Aloha, Dr. Paul L. Klink, DD Hon., CMCC
Excellent
Love the quality. They converted an old Bank of Hawaii branch into a dispensary! And they have a few quality strains to choose from. Top-notch
Best selection and quality of the three dispensaries on the island. great service every time, all the workers are friendly and helpful. My go to.
Of the 3 dispensaries on the island of Oʻahu with which I am familiar, I would call Cure Oʻahu the most, “Welcoming“. Friendly, knowledgeable people, broad selection, excellent pricing, particularly if you shop the specials. I deducted 1 Star from “Atmosphere“ because, unlike NOA Botanicals, I am not aware of any waiting lounge where one may sit comfortably and browse beautifully bound menus, although they appear to have adequate space for such.