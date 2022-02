The customer service is so amazing. Miranda truly treats her customers as patients and helps them find what is best suited for their needs. whether it be pain or insomnia. she is very knowledgeable about what strains will help with what. the staff is always pleasant and helpful as well. I love that I know i will be treated with respect and cared for every time I visit Cushmans. the edibles work wonders and are long lasting. the flower is smooth and potent. carts are well priced and great quality.