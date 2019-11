TheAdamAstro on June 7, 2017

One of my favorite dispensaries in the entire state of Washington. Located just in between McCleary and Elma it's the perfect pitstop despite where you may be headed. They have all your cannabis needs and the staff is very diverse not only in personality but knowledge of all cannabis product. Everyone that works here is awesome and will stop at nothing to help you find what YOU PERSONALLY (not whats trending) are looking for, and they have a VERY nice collection of Flower, Concentrates, and Edibles. These guys are extremely professional and fun, I would hands down recommend this store to anyone looking for good service, good product, and a smile on their face as they walk out the door. Please, do yourself a favor and give it a visit.