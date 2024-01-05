Hello, all! We at Dabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Jackson are super excited to serve our community and patients who are in need of a better alternative to the medications that just aren't quite cutting it and potentially causing other harmful side effects to their bodies. We CANNOT wait to meet you all and look forward to serving you! We will be opening our doors January 2024!!! Date coming soon! First time patients receive 20% OFF ENTIRE FIRST PURCHASE!!! Veterans Enjoy 20% EVERYDAY DOUBLE POINTS TUESDAY Every Purchase made on Tuesdays earn 2X Loyalty Points!!!