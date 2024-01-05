Dabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Jackson
JacksonMississippi
845.6 miles away
Hello, all! We at Dabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Jackson are super excited to serve our community and patients who are in need of a better alternative to the medications that just aren't quite cutting it and potentially causing other harmful side effects to their bodies. We CANNOT wait to meet you all and look forward to serving you! We will be opening our doors January 2024!!! Date coming soon! First time patients receive 20% OFF ENTIRE FIRST PURCHASE!!! Veterans Enjoy 20% EVERYDAY DOUBLE POINTS TUESDAY Every Purchase made on Tuesdays earn 2X Loyalty Points!!!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
4952 OLD CANTON RD, Jackson, MS
License DSPY020525
ATMStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountMedicalVeteran owned

Hours and Info (CT)

Hours unavailable

