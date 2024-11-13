Dallas Delta Dash
Dallas Delta Dash

Dallas, TX
1163.1 miles away
105 products

Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Other

About this dispensary

Dallas Delta Dash

Welcome to DallasDeltaDash, your trusted CBD delivery service in North Dallas! We are proud to offer high-quality CBD products to everyone aged 21 and over in our vibrant community. At DallasDeltaDash, we believe in exceptional customer service and delivering the best products right to your door. Serving cities across North Dallas—including Lewisville, Carrollton, Grapevine, Irving, Plano, Richardson, Farmer's Branch, and Frisco—we’re dedicated to ensuring our customers have access to top-notch CBD, Delta, THCa options with reliable, on-time delivery. Our Commitment We understand that convenience is key, which is why we’re open late and accept orders 24/7. Our goal is to provide same-day delivery, and in most cases, we can deliver your order within just an hour of placing it! You can count on us to get your favorite CBD products to you quickly and efficiently. Quality You Can Trust All of our products comply with Texas state laws and federal hemp farm bill guidelines, containing less than 0.3% THC. While we strive to offer the best, please note that our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any health issues or diseases. Thank you for choosing DallasDeltaDash . We’re excited to serve you and be a part of your CBD journey! If you have any questions or need assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to our friendly team. FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 8
Send a message
Call 8177367230
License 9035
DeliveryWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 2am
monday
12pm - 2am
tuesday
12pm - 2am
wednesday
12pm - 2am
thursday
12pm - 2am
friday
12pm - 4am
saturday
12pm - 4am

delivery Info

Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Closed until 12pm CT
Order minimum$30 - $120PaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

7 Reviews of Dallas Delta Dash

4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Yesterday
Verified Shopper
Great experience start to finish. Driver was awesome and gave me some extra free gifts which I thought was awesome! All in All Great Experience!
5 days ago
Verified Shopper
The delivery was right on time and the guy was very kind and helpful
6 days ago
Verified Shopper
Omg A++ service! First time customer. Placing an order was easy, delivery was super fast and arrived in less than an hour, which I did not expect! Husein was extremely professional and friendly. And even went above and by including some thank you gifts. I would HIGHLY recommend them, and will be shopping through Delta Dash every time. Thank you so much!
a week ago
Verified Shopper
Order came quick, very friendly driver. Got a cool goody bag! Definitely recommend! Also, that blue dream vape is amazing!
