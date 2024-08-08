Dama Botanicals
Logo for Dama Botanicals
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC

Austin, TX
1298.1 miles away
129 products | Last updated:

Flower

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Other

About this dispensary

Born in a Colorado, but raised in Austin, Dama Botanicals is a farmer owned, seed to shelf boutique dispensary located in the heart of Austin, TX. This shop boasts a stunning selection of grown and curated THCA flower; concentrates; and pre-rolls—as well as Delta 9 edibles; CBD flower; and isolate products, all compliant by the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Leafly member since 2024

1311 South 1st Street, Suite A, Austin, TX
License EIN 88-0593346
Storefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of Dama Botanicals

7 Reviews of Dama Botanicals

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
