Incredible! joined for a smoke session. awesome, informative day - Tony has some great knowledge and a huge passion for the plant. thank you 🙌
4.3
9 reviews
This is my favorite coffeeshop in the dam. The strains are top notch, the prices are great, and the staff is amazing. I can't say enough good things about this place, except the locals go here so you know it's gotta be good!
Lovely strains and a great vibe + great milkshakes!
the guys were funny and very helpful. kinda expensive. I ended up leaving with chocolola (spelling ?) strain
Stylish place just of Central station . What a menu and choice ! The young guy behind the counter was really helpful and got us exactly the buzz we wanted ! Cool music choice and lovely munchie fullfilling toasties !
Nice and clean coffeshop , good strains, they give advices about how smoking, nice waitress, very good candykush!
Only went in here to use solely for dispensary purposes, due to the fact the place was heaving. Now I know this review may cause debate amongst some but here's my view. So there is a sign on the door saying strictly no hats (headwear). So I removed my cap and went in but must admit I thought I was entering a coffeeshop, not a upmarket bar or nightclub. But in all due respects, when I was in there I could see the image that Dampkring are trying to create, which is a more upmarket coffeeshop, just as there is similar levels of commercial banding in any other public commodity. The design of the interior in the entrance reminded me of an old skool shoe shop, with wooden pigeon holes above the counter. But the place also had a modern feel to it and very much portrayed an upmarket establishment. Although there was an array of unusual strains, I opted for the classic supper silver haze, but did come at a price as the initial thoughts on the shop suggested. Was unfortunate though that I didn't go upstairs but would like to go again maybe at a less busy time.
great coffeshop .
no nonse shop cool people good weed nice decoration one of my favorites and they got the rasspberry haze 😘