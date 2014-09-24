TheBigGreenGiant on January 7, 2016

Only went in here to use solely for dispensary purposes, due to the fact the place was heaving. Now I know this review may cause debate amongst some but here's my view. So there is a sign on the door saying strictly no hats (headwear). So I removed my cap and went in but must admit I thought I was entering a coffeeshop, not a upmarket bar or nightclub. But in all due respects, when I was in there I could see the image that Dampkring are trying to create, which is a more upmarket coffeeshop, just as there is similar levels of commercial banding in any other public commodity. The design of the interior in the entrance reminded me of an old skool shoe shop, with wooden pigeon holes above the counter. But the place also had a modern feel to it and very much portrayed an upmarket establishment. Although there was an array of unusual strains, I opted for the classic supper silver haze, but did come at a price as the initial thoughts on the shop suggested. Was unfortunate though that I didn't go upstairs but would like to go again maybe at a less busy time.