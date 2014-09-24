Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
No pesticides, great bud tenders and amazing music. Not a better coffeeshop in Amsterdam !!!
justchost
on July 12, 2017
This was by far the best coffeeshop in Dam. Damprink was probably the busiest place in the daytime and had well nice strains.
ralostu
on February 9, 2017
nice place little bit packed.
cannakiwi
on September 26, 2016
Maybe the best old school coffeeshop in Amsterdam. They have a great selection of Hash And Cannabis although a bit expensive. This is where the Coffeeshop scene from the movie Ocean's 12 was filmed so it gets a lot of tourist traffic.
Baart
on June 12, 2016
Lot of choice, not very friendly staff.
Mikelitoris69
on May 30, 2016
Nice wheed, take the ocean's twelve!
darkmike3
on January 16, 2016
Its a nice shop but a lot of people and its the only shop where i cant wear my hat
Dorelli420
on January 14, 2016
Best coffe in Amsterdam. Better of the other in Haarlemmerstraat
ProKush
on December 11, 2015
good
Bobi1Canobis
on November 12, 2015
A classic in Amsterdam. Great service and quality weed. Is so nice that is usualy crowded. Great atmosphere, music and decoration. A must go. And yes was here where was shoot one of the Ocean 13 Amsterdam scenes.