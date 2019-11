linaferguson on June 25, 2019

If you have any preconceived notions about dispensaries, Dancing Goat Gardens will shatter them in the best way! The space is clean and professional and the products are top notch. If you are a first time visitor, any of the Cannabis Consultants will sit down with you for a free consultation and figure out how to best address your health needs. Dancing Goat Gardens is wonderful because it provides a product for everyone, from CBD chocolates and tinctures to a variety of locally grown and organic strains of marijuana. I highly recommend DGG to new patients looking for a provider to call home or to long-time patients who are looking to make a positive change in their lives.