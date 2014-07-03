DylanStarchild on September 30, 2019

There is one golden person that bud tends there the way it should be done, the rest aside from the very dear owners, are complete over smoking, negative, groggy, impatient and Unknowledgeable. I used to see one of the two owner/managers all the time and that was when I fell in love with the shop. Maybe they should hire for experience a little more ? I feel uncomfortable making a bad review but the service I get from anyone but the 3 people I mentioned above, never seem to smile.....