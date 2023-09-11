DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Dandelion Dispensary
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Dandelion Dispensary
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 1
1053 Haines Highway, Haines, AK
License 29266
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (AKT)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Open until Friday at 7pm AKT
0 Reviews of Dandelion Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.