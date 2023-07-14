Discover great stores near you
Danknolia Cannabis
A medical prescription facility determined to serve the grater Jackson area. We have a large selection of all THC products including VAPE CARTRIDGES. High quality flower in a range of thc percentages. Edibles, live rain and tinctures. We even have topicals. We have the largest selection of glass of anyone in Jackson guaranteed!
1335 Ellis ave, Jackson, MS
License Dspy009625
ATMStorefrontMedicalArab/Middle Eastern ownedBlack owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
2 Reviews of Danknolia Cannabis
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
h........3
July 14, 2023
j........n
July 1, 2023