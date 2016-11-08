22spider on October 27, 2018

I just want to let you guys know that your prices are ridiculously high! I have tried your bud many times and its always the same thing, high prices, low THC And low quality! You guys charge top dollar for low quality bud, and the thing that gets me the most is the ridiculous prices on concentrates! Now i live next door to this place and it should be my number one stop but you guys are obviously doing something wrong! My fav pot shop is enlighten, look at there prices and there cultivators, and there prices on half grams of concentrates, i repeat prices on concentrates! You guys charge way to much and dont offer decent half gram prices, ice bought alot of bud since you guys opened and the thc is low, quality is low! Lets fix this pls! Be a good boutique potshop In trendy spenard! Dont be a overpriced gimic!