Colybobble
was sold keif and was told it was hash as was dabbable. when tried it proceeded to burn like kief. and could only be smoke by bowl.
3.6
10 reviews
One of my go to shops when I'm out looking. Good location, friendly staff, fair pricing, and good quality products.
The staff was friendly and super helpful. I made the mistake of not checking my flower and when I got home found it to be really dried out.
Overpriced
I just want to let you guys know that your prices are ridiculously high! I have tried your bud many times and its always the same thing, high prices, low THC And low quality! You guys charge top dollar for low quality bud, and the thing that gets me the most is the ridiculous prices on concentrates! Now i live next door to this place and it should be my number one stop but you guys are obviously doing something wrong! My fav pot shop is enlighten, look at there prices and there cultivators, and there prices on half grams of concentrates, i repeat prices on concentrates! You guys charge way to much and dont offer decent half gram prices, ice bought alot of bud since you guys opened and the thc is low, quality is low! Lets fix this pls! Be a good boutique potshop In trendy spenard! Dont be a overpriced gimic!
What a great name. :) They have live music on Fridays, and overall a nice atmosphere. Bud selection is not huge but decent, had some nice deals on flower here too.
The preroll was the reason a few friends and I would stop in almost daily but.. looks like they don't offer it anymore.. bummer
A cute little shop with great service
The layout needs adjustment. Displays and menu don’t pop out at you and make it easy to navigate. Slow slow line if 2 or more people get in front of you. Staff is often unaware of the texts that are sent out to registered users and they are often inaccurate on whats still in stock and the Thc level is always lower than reported in the app. Maybe separate areas for the thc products then the cbd, accessories, and other merchandise. Humbly my opinion is all. Keep up the 2 .5 prerolls, it's the reason a few friends and I go in and sometimes pick up other items. I hope things are going good and hope to be back soon.
Staff is hit or miss, Sam is an amazing budtendress. Staff can be super competent or not so much. Same with product. When they have the Cali-Trainwreck it is amazing.