I'm a first time customer, of which is very very picky about my disposaries, smoke shops, etc. And I really loved this place. Met with two lovely people working in the store and I can't praise them enough for how kind and informed they are. The vibes in the store are all nice too; Mellow but Crisp and Sweet. And I am happily enjoying one of the xITE chocolate bars right now, and I'm a big fan. You can tell that its quality stuff, no extra or odd side effects, consistent highs every time. (Which is backed by the exhaustive cannabinoid and safety testing they require from a brand before putting their' product in the store.) Lots of local brands too. I'll be going back next week to stock up on a few things, and if you made it to the end of this review: Go there, I really liked it. <3 I'm gonna let the rest of my high pass through now. G'night late night weed browsers ☆