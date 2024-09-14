Logo for Danu Wellness
dispensary

Danu Wellness

Bedford, TX
1176.0 miles away
Loading...

5 Reviews of Danu Wellness

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
Today
I loved everything about this store. Both of the folks on duty were so kind and welcoming and helpful. I will be back for sure. Love the White Truffle hydro as I sit here on the porch having a late happy hour. ✌🏻
May 1, 2024
Verified Shopper
The Products
May 12, 2024
Verified Shopper
I'm a first time customer, of which is very very picky about my disposaries, smoke shops, etc. And I really loved this place. Met with two lovely people working in the store and I can't praise them enough for how kind and informed they are. The vibes in the store are all nice too; Mellow but Crisp and Sweet. And I am happily enjoying one of the xITE chocolate bars right now, and I'm a big fan. You can tell that its quality stuff, no extra or odd side effects, consistent highs every time. (Which is backed by the exhaustive cannabinoid and safety testing they require from a brand before putting their' product in the store.) Lots of local brands too. I'll be going back next week to stock up on a few things, and if you made it to the end of this review: Go there, I really liked it. <3 I'm gonna let the rest of my high pass through now. G'night late night weed browsers ☆
June 11, 2024
Verified Shopper
The seller was very cooperative. The product was excellent, but it made me very hungry and I ate large amounts of food and did not feel full.