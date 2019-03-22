Affordablesucks
The best place around.
4.9
10 reviews
I was just there this morning an I wasn’t disappointed. Was Greeted by awesome staff an the flower they had was amazing for the price definitely will be back. The gummies were killer too loved them. Go check them out!!
I had a great experience here. Will be back when I'm in town there. 💚
Absolutely loved it here! Johnny was my budtender & one of the nicest I've met! Sour Berry & Purple Kush was soooooo worth every penny I spent!😍HIGHLY recommend & I will definitely be going back!😁👍💕
Very friendly and great product !! Keep up the amazing job
This review is a little belated as I meant to write this a week ago. I first saw the sign for Dawn's Light while going to and from work over on Arlington Street. The name Dawn's Light honestly makes the store sound like a hippie smoke shop or some New Age occult store to buy white sage and tarot cards. I was intrigued to see Dawn's Light had to offer. I came into to the store, unsure of what to expect. I found a warm, homey environment, once I got into the actual store area. The gentleman at the front desk was very professional, yet down to earth. Easy to talk to. I was also pleasantly surprised to learn that the flower available during my visit was all grown by Dawn's Light. That being said, when finding the right product to place on the shelves in your store, it can be a very limiting operation to buy from various vendors around the state. Meaning if you do not possess the skills or ability to fill your own shelves. You rely on what others have to offer. If they don't have quality product to satisfy the needs of the patient, then you run the risk of tarnishing your reputation. Stores with a grow operation to fill their own shelves are in a very oppurtunistic position. Meaning it's really a good way to make a name for one's self and really put the name on the map. Dawn's Light has shown me what they can produce, and I am very pleased with what I found. I bought a handful of different strains of flower. That Purple Kush has become one of my favorites ever and I can't wait to come back and get some more.
best flower in town
I think that the prices for their flower is way too High. I've only been in the store one time and due to the lack of care and concern for the patient, I will NOT go back or recommend them. Seems like $$$ is more of a factor than helping the patient. Hope y'all can do better..
I hate that you had a bad experience in our shop. Patient care and concerns are a top priority for us as our 90+ positive reviews can confirm. I wish that you would have felt compelled to voice these concerns while you were in the store so we could have attempted to ease your mind. Having said that, you apparently missed the $8.00 prerolls and $12.00 across the board for all of our top shelf flower. Feel free to come back in and we will do better at making sure you see don't miss that again.
it very good Got some fire thank u for the visit
Great place, all around. Dawn's Light has a good location, but the view can be particularly blocked by the cable company buildings in front. It would be nice to see some other businesses open in the area to catch more peoples attention. Maybe a new tattoo shop?