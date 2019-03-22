Willmd69 on October 20, 2019

This review is a little belated as I meant to write this a week ago. I first saw the sign for Dawn's Light while going to and from work over on Arlington Street. The name Dawn's Light honestly makes the store sound like a hippie smoke shop or some New Age occult store to buy white sage and tarot cards. I was intrigued to see Dawn's Light had to offer. I came into to the store, unsure of what to expect. I found a warm, homey environment, once I got into the actual store area. The gentleman at the front desk was very professional, yet down to earth. Easy to talk to. I was also pleasantly surprised to learn that the flower available during my visit was all grown by Dawn's Light. That being said, when finding the right product to place on the shelves in your store, it can be a very limiting operation to buy from various vendors around the state. Meaning if you do not possess the skills or ability to fill your own shelves. You rely on what others have to offer. If they don't have quality product to satisfy the needs of the patient, then you run the risk of tarnishing your reputation. Stores with a grow operation to fill their own shelves are in a very oppurtunistic position. Meaning it's really a good way to make a name for one's self and really put the name on the map. Dawn's Light has shown me what they can produce, and I am very pleased with what I found. I bought a handful of different strains of flower. That Purple Kush has become one of my favorites ever and I can't wait to come back and get some more.