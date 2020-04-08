Deals
Starting 03/27/2020 we will be doing online and phone orders only until further notice. Please use Leafly to complete your online order. We are only allowing 1 patient in the lobby in at a time once the pickup order is confirmed and complete. You cannot apply your points towards flower at this time. Please let us know if you have any questions. We will stop taking phone and online orders promptly at 7:30 p.m but you have until 8 p.m to pick them up. Please no alterations once you have completed your online or phone orders. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. **CURRENTLY UNABLE TO HONOR THE BOGO on FLOWER AT THIS TIME!!*** ***We will update you when this changes*** 1st Visit - Buy one, get one on any one item, of equal or lesser value. Choose Wisely! 2nd Visit - 20% off entire purchase. 3rd Visit - Buy one, get one on any one item, of equal or lesser value. Choose Wisely!
