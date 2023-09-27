Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
Debbie's Dispensary - Athens
Founded in 2022, Debbie's is a premier medical cannabis dispensary proudly serving the Ohio community. Our mission is to provide high-quality, therapeutic cannabis products to medical patients in a welcoming and informative environment. With two convenient locations, we are dedicated to making access to medical cannabis as easy and comfortable as possible.
