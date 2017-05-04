Biskit939 on August 26, 2019

I recently have been prescribed medical use and I have visited 3 dispensaries in California and 3 in Las Vegas. With that said, this location is the best I have been to. They have much of what you would expect with concentrates, edibles and flower but on top of that, much of what is available at Deep Roots is grown right on side just a few yards away! In addition, not only are the people friendly, they go out of their way to come up with whatever possible solution you may be looking for. Couldn’t find a better dispensary.