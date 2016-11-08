JacSummer on August 26, 2018

I bought an eighth of cookies and cream and the nuggets were pretty weak in quality and quantity (all you can see are the stems). I don’t know if they think they’re fooling people by putting lot of small pieces...But it’s a slap in the face; its like the potato chip bag effect but the chips were also stale. They also like to advertise their biggest and freshest looking nugs in the jars on the counter but those must be the only ones in stock. For the price they are selling for, you’d think the quality would be better. I intend on calling as soon as they open to talk about some type of compensation so I will update the review based on their answer. I feel Cannabis cache is trying to catch tourists with fat wallets and little knowledge/experience with quality flower. Also before even going, I called to ask a few questions about their products and received a lazy careless answer. “Hannah” gave me the classic “it’s all online if you go to our site”.. meaning she either didn’t know or didn’t care. There seems to be a lot to say about my entire experience but hey, things deserve a second chance. Good luck.