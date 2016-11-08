Kevinghost88
Customer service was amazing and tons of help. Tia and Abby hooked myself and a few family members too. Very knowledgeable of many products and very friendly to talk to. Definitely a must to check out in Denali
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
9 reviews
Customer service was amazing and tons of help. Tia and Abby hooked myself and a few family members too. Very knowledgeable of many products and very friendly to talk to. Definitely a must to check out in Denali
Fantastic shop. Professional, helpful, kind staff and a diversity of bud. Natalie helped me find the perfect strain that really helped with sleep and stress reduction. Highly recommend!
Great overall experience and definitely will be back! I got a 1.2g corn husk pre roll of Colorado Chem and it was great!
Very helpful and knowledgeable!!
Wonderful clean shop, great product, good selection. The managers Deb and Steph are super helpful. Just an all around good shop.
Thanks for your positive review. We are so glad you enjoyed your experience at the Cache.
I bought an eighth of cookies and cream and the nuggets were pretty weak in quality and quantity (all you can see are the stems). I don’t know if they think they’re fooling people by putting lot of small pieces...But it’s a slap in the face; its like the potato chip bag effect but the chips were also stale. They also like to advertise their biggest and freshest looking nugs in the jars on the counter but those must be the only ones in stock. For the price they are selling for, you’d think the quality would be better. I intend on calling as soon as they open to talk about some type of compensation so I will update the review based on their answer. I feel Cannabis cache is trying to catch tourists with fat wallets and little knowledge/experience with quality flower. Also before even going, I called to ask a few questions about their products and received a lazy careless answer. “Hannah” gave me the classic “it’s all online if you go to our site”.. meaning she either didn’t know or didn’t care. There seems to be a lot to say about my entire experience but hey, things deserve a second chance. Good luck.
JackSummer, I am sorry to hear that your visit to our shop didn't meet your expectations and that the nuggets that you received were of weak quality. We take a great care and pride in offering quality products to our customers, as you can see if you look at reviews on this and other sites over the last 3 years. Cookies and Cream is offered by Tanana Herb Company, which I regard as one of the best growers in the state. They consistently send us super chunky sugar coated dank. I have never even seen a "stemy" bud come from their facility, so if one or more did, and our employees put it in a container that you received, I sincerely apologize for that. That does not align with the mission statement of Denali's Cannabis Cache. I don't remember you calling to ask for compensation in exchange for changing your review to a more positive one, but if you ask me that sounds a little inappropriate or a little like weak blackmail or coercion. What ever you want to call it, it sounds inappropriate and I think anyone reading these reviews would find it ridiculous. Regardless, if you remember, when you did come in the second time, it was me, the owner, who took care of you at the bud bar, and I did take good care of you indeed before you and your girlfriend left on your road trip south. Also, I would like to address you calling to ask a "few" questions. Few is defined as "as small number of...or not many." You had "Hannah" on the phone for quite a while that day asking what we would consider a great many questions relative to the number of questions someone would typically ask on the phone. In fact, it was the Manager that asked her to refer you to our menu online after quite some time. Hannah didn't make that decision. She is one of our star bud tenders, is quite knowledgeable, extremely passionate and cares deeply. One thing is for sure, and I believe you are correct about this, "Things do deserve a second chance"....Good luck to you sir.
They have everything And more! And they’re so nice!
Hey there! Thank you so much for coming into our shop while visiting Denali National Park. We are so glad you enjoyed our shop and our staff, and hope your visit to Denali and Alaska is a trip of a lifetime. Safe travels and come see us again if you ever make it back to Alaska!
Incredible owners that are truly knowledgeable and passionate about helping all who enter their store. Lots of CBD products, also. Beautiful ambiance with great merchandise, and I'm looking forward to sampling their herbs this summer! Very appropriately named- for this place is Denali's Cannabis Cache! Cannabis Cache! Cannabis Cache! Cannabis Cache!
Thank you so much for the kind words, and we are glad you had such a positive experience in our shop. Please stop back by soon!!
The owners are incredible, and the place is so beautiful!
Thanks!! We are so glad you like the look of the shop! Thank you for the review :)