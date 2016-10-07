whatevers11 on July 16, 2019

PRICES ON MENU ARE NOT THE SAME AS PRICES CHARGED IN STORE!!!! I use to use this store regularly but will never be shopping there again. I came in today to get my usual gram of oil for 8.50 as listed on their menu only to be informed that they have switched owners and are now charging 12 unless you are part of the loyalty program. IF YOU WERE PART OF THE LOYALTY PROGRAM BEFORE YOU HAVE BEEN WIPED AND HAVE TO SIGN UP AGAIN THANKS TO THE NEW OWNERS. After hearing this i prompty grabbed my cash and id off the counter and left the store. I will never be returning and will be telling everyone who will listen about the shady ways this place is listing their prices and doing business.