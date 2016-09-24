JeffK89
I come here often due to the fact that they have a great selection, great pricing, and are always super friendly!!!! ✌Onelove
JeffK89, Thanks for the words, make sure you sign up for Customer Rewards program!! See ya next time!
4.9
10 reviews
We really loved the atmosphere here and the guidance we received while trying to find the right product for our needs. It was low-key and laid back which made it a very enjoyable experience. Much different than what we are use to out in Colorado. Plus, what they offered was great. We really liked (and we recommend) the Happy Apple drink. The recommendations made for us was really on point. If we are able to make it out there again, we will definitely be going back.
Ashes52, Glad to hear that our crew guided you in the right direction ! Happy you rolled through and thank you for the great feedback, See you next time!
Loved the exterior
Laindel, Thanks for stopping in the one & only Cannboose!
Anne is knowledgeable and friendly. Great vibes all around. I’d recommend this place to anyone in this area. I drive a little bit further to come here because of their awesome selection on local products. Thanks for the hospitality!
Alexthomas817, Thanks for jumping on board and the great feedback! See ya next time!
I'm a local to the PNW and I always come here for good deals! The atmosphere is amazing, the manager Anne is very professional and always makes me feel welcom along with the workers she has there :)
Emilyward97, It's always nice to see a happy local ! We look forward to helping you discover your options again, see ya next time!
They have a small selection and they don’t always update. It was better when it was an ice cream shop (;
giggityex, thanks for your feedback.
Anne was amazing when we last stopped by. We’ll be heading there again real soon,
Woody420mutt, Thanks for rolling thru the one & only Cannboose & your kind words! ! See ya next time!
Very informative employees. Amazing prices. Great atmosphere. Did I mention best prices on the peninsula.
Jheagy, thanks for the great feedback! Make sure you sign up for our customer rewards program so you can stay posted on our sales ! See ya next time! :)
It is captivating and original
Jconnors421, thanks for the review. See ya next time!!