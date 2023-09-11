DISPENSARY
Dispensary Near Me - Ashland
Dispensary Near Me is a quirky and fun premium cannabis outlet. We pride ourselves in being literally local, while still providing a fantastic variety available to you from all the best shops around Montana. Behind the scenes, we also cultivate our own brand of cannabis products proudly grown both indoor and outdoor! We’re from Southeastern Montana. We are fifth-generation ranchers, experienced cultivators and friendly neighbors. Just search, “Dispensary Near Me,” and you’ll be on your way to your original (not alternative) healing journey. Thanks for your support! Got a favorite shop, product or strain? Tell us some of your favs and we’ll work hard to get it on the shelves!
107 Main Street Suite A, Ashland, MT
License D-100023-005
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until Friday at 8pm MT
