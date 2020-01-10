avitas419 on May 24, 2020

Ok so my first time to OK was here. I meet my favorite bud tender Taylor who helped navigate me through my choices and the services. She was awesome! Very patient with me and all my questions. Being from out of state I didn’t want to break any rules and I had little understanding of how things where being done. She quickly got me up to speed and kindly helped me. The Romulan was beautiful and delicious. Huge buds tight and firm. So when I got my second visitors pass I was sure to stop in again! This time even more pleased I found the best deals on the best buds! Straight forward prices on quality medical. You just can’t get any better than this. Thanks for keeping it simple for us simple folks! I can’t wait to come back to see what is on next months menu! You ARE MY favorite dispensary! Keep up these great prices and don’t forget us out of state folks! We CAN NOT WAIT to come back!