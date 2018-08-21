Libbyfoofoo1 on February 21, 2019

I had an Oregon medical and growers card the first year of medical and have been to dispensaries in almost every state. I have a lot of product knowledge from decades as a consumer and producer along with years in retail management which combined has made me an extremely picky but loyal customer. Moving back to my childhood home of Seattle 6 months ago, it has taken me awhile to adjust to the ways of Washington dispensaries with things such as all prepackaged and let go of Portland favorites but after visiting the Dockside in Ballard a couple times, the place really stood out and I now considering myself to be a regular to the 85th and Aurora along my work route and almost every visit has done nothing but impressed me further. The shop in Ballard is as beautiful as the Shoreline. I love the way the products are cleverly displayed away from the counter so you can really take your time and not feel you are holding anyone up. I also how they group together their suppliers so you get an overview of their different strains and products. Their glassware are premium pieces and they have had some great promos from gift bags to pet photos. I seldom join rewards programs but not only is it easy with a phone number or tap at these locations but it seems every other visit your price comes down. The ordering online is also quick and easy. All their locations have exceptionally friendly and knowledgeable staff. I really like all the locations but I am placing this review under the 85th and Aurora because everybody at this store is a rockstar and deserve acknowledgement. It’s a small location but it’s stocked just as well and they get people through quickly. Never have I felt the size of the store slowed down the service or felt my time was rushed nor have I had to wait longer than someone finishing up in front of me. Everyone that works here is super friendly and seem to really recognize and appreciate their returning customers. Occasionally, when I’m not getting a hard sell and can see the person helping me knows their products, I will ask them to pick me out a preroll or ask them their personal favorites on items. Man, these folks have turned me onto some amazing fines! In fact, just recently they suggested a strain that shocked me! Shocked me! I have seen anything like this in years! The flavor can only be described as potpourris. Reminds me of one of my favorite strains, the rare Jillybean. Instantly recognizable and unique but had a lot a flowery flavor than just the musk of the Jillybean. The high hits quick like Blue Magoo. This is no creeper and the third hit of a joint you already are feeling it. Plus you can actually feel a instant numbness tingle in your lips from the terpenes while smoking a joint. Truly, one of the most exciting strains I’ve seen in a long time and I have your staff to thank for such great find! Hats off to this grower and you all for finding such unicorn! I’m not going to name the strain because I’m hoping to buy it all and hoard it but I’m sure if you go in to any of their locations, they all have the prerolled,they will recommend it. Just ask for the craziest strain they have seen, Ending, I would like to acknowledge owner(s) and managers. A happy staff says so much about the company they work for and how they are being treated and your Dockside staff really set themselves apart. I like the great friendly security and I like that you have put up an awning in consideration of him working outside. I feel always better spending my money with a company that gives the impression they care about their employees. My only suggestion would be consider carrying Double Delicious RSO. I do like the brand you have now but I really like the price point on the DD products. Great stores! Great product! Outstanding staff! Dockside stores are the places where you take someone that’s never been to a dispensary to prove how classy and non shady the world of legal cannabis has become and some of these places are elegant pot galleries. Dockside stores are were you take your most season stoner buddy to impress him. Docksides are top shelf.