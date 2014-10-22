Sunshine_girl on April 15, 2019

I’ve been to a few dispensaries in Seattle, but Dockside in Shorekine is the best! Not only do they have the best quality weed, but the service by far is the best. I always feel so warm and welcomed by everyone that works there. I especially have the best experience with Matias and Matt. They treat me like a friend and Matias has the best magic trick skills. I’m always laughing and always leaving the store happy. In all honesty it’s the people that work there that make me come back again and again! I appreciate you guys! I recommend this place to anyone new or long time smokers. Everyone is very knowledgeable on the products and just awesome. <3