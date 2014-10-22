Jamieharmon
Everyone there is honestly the best and very helpful. Matt, Sam, nick and David are honestly my favorite ones there.
Matias and Matt are super friendly and very informative. Matias even showed us some magic tricks while we were at the ATM waiting for my transfer to go through. These guys are rock stars! 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
I’ve been to a few dispensaries in Seattle, but Dockside in Shorekine is the best! Not only do they have the best quality weed, but the service by far is the best. I always feel so warm and welcomed by everyone that works there. I especially have the best experience with Matias and Matt. They treat me like a friend and Matias has the best magic trick skills. I’m always laughing and always leaving the store happy. In all honesty it’s the people that work there that make me come back again and again! I appreciate you guys! I recommend this place to anyone new or long time smokers. Everyone is very knowledgeable on the products and just awesome. <3
my favorite shop
Perfect imagine of what a cannabis store should be.
I don’t rate things online. I’m rating this. I’ve been shopping here since opening day. It’s always been fantastic, but I’ve never felt compelled to write up some nonsense on the internet that nobody cares about. Matias changed that. From deals to recommendations, education to jokes, this guy has been top-notch across the board. I don’t just want to buy stuff from this guy, I want to hang out with him. The best part about this place is the fact that I could switch out his name with almost any other employee’s and it would be just as true. Good work.
Fantastic store and people. Great visuals on all products, non-pressured environment. And Tobias was the best budtender I've encountered in any retail store ... unusually conversant in sun grown sativas. Kiona's Lemon Cheesecake Thai is always a favorite but I must say Lazy Bee's Tesla Tower (hybrid I believe) was also worthy of 5 stars. Hint to fellow customers ... these pre-rolls are a terrific value for short hitters like myself ... unzip the pre-roll drop into a cannister and no breakup or grinding required.
it's some good stuff I got high off this joint that new it's called Sonic sour is some 🔥 🔥 nd the gas mask bud ND the workers there are really nice at the shoreline shop I had this one guy name Matt he told me everything about the weed I asked about and he told me his appending about that weed and stuff so if u guys go here ask for the joint ND that bud and somke it have a nice night
5 star. BEST in Seattle! I don't shop anywhere else. I send my patients here who need medicine because the budslingers know their stuff, they are friendly and go the extra mile to make sure that your happy
Thank you so much for the kind words and recommending us, @rclere! We're so happy to hear you're able to find products that work for you at Dockside.
I love this spot. I’m a medical patient and they always find just what I need.
Thank you for the great review! We are so happy you are able to find what you need at Dockside.