$8 and up 1/8ths | $59 & Up OZ's | $10/g and up Extracts | $15/g and up Live Resin | $50 for 2 Full Gram Cartridges | + Much Much more!!
SDK Cookes - $5 | Exhale 1G Cartridges - $34 | Dr. Jolly's Diamonds - $34 | Trellis Farms Live Resin - $30 for 2 Grams | $28 Platinum Shelf 1/8th's +Much More!!
Everyday from 9AM-11AM and 7PM-9PM choose from 2 G's for $14 on ANY top shelf GOLD strains and 2 For $18 on Top Shelf PLATINUM Strains (10G Limit), 10% OFF all extracts and cartridges, and $12 Silver Shelf 1/8th's!
All day every day! Bronze shelf strains just $69 an OZ & Silver Shelf just $79 an OZ all day every day! Variety of Great Strains 20-27% THC!
8 Great strains on each shelf!
All Trellis Silver strains are just $40 for 1/2 OZ. 6+ great strains to choose from ranging from 20-27% THC!
7+ great strains on each shelf!