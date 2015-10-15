meghean123 on November 20, 2019

First time there. There are 2 parking spaces in the front even though it appears that there is available parking in back. I parked in the wrong place and had a budtender waving directions from the window and then when I walked in she was talking about me with her coworker and the customer in front of me..childish then went out to get money at the atm and she started again lol then on the way out the customer and the two immature employees started again lol..ok parked in the wrong place and my attitude was from your budtender childish behaivor if I want to be chastised in be future I will be back but for weed I can spend my money elsewhere and save myself the drama. Also its 2019 and.you put the weed in a ziploc bag lol tacky to say the least smh