Very low end place and was sold bud that was told it was 22^ and came in at 12% no exchange just like in the street it’s yours sir

Dispensary said:

We want to apologize for any inconsistencies that you may feel. All our strains come from local Oklahoma growers, and they do provide us with test results. If a strain test at 22% we have to take it for what it is, that honestly doesn't put us as a dispensary at fault, being that we don't grow our strains. But, we truly apologize.