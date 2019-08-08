Wickedkitty420
Troy is awesome! I'll definitely be back
I placed my order online and picked it up. I received a text when it was ready for pickup. Everything went smooth and product was great! Love the calm atmosphere and nice workers. My weekly spot now! 😁
Glad we could help out and you're more then welcome to stop by or place order online anytime. Again thank you for the review!
Went by to buy some medicine and I must say I was impressed. They have an excellent selection, pleasant atmosphere, and prices are far and good. I most defiantly will return.
Thank you for the review and glad we could help meet your needs. Please return anytime we are here to help.
great spot with super chill budtenders helped me with everything I needed and didn't seem like they were just trying to rush a sale and the bud is premium quality
Thank you for the review we do our best to select the best strains for our customers and try to make every customer feel welcome hope to see you again soon.
Very low end place and was sold bud that was told it was 22^ and came in at 12% no exchange just like in the street it’s yours sir
We want to apologize for any inconsistencies that you may feel. All our strains come from local Oklahoma growers, and they do provide us with test results. If a strain test at 22% we have to take it for what it is, that honestly doesn't put us as a dispensary at fault, being that we don't grow our strains. But, we truly apologize.
This was the first store I visited when I came in town to visit family. Good atmosphere and chill vibe!! The Bud tender was polite and didn't rush my purchase. The flower was premium quality and prices were legit too. I'll be returning to stock up before I head back home.
Thank you for the visit and review we hope to see you again soon.
I thought the place was in a great location nice strains to choose from and service was great. I will definitely go back.
Great atmosphere and customer service along with bomb product that's a win for me
Thank you for the response we really appreciate you're business hope to see you soon.
Purchased Maui Wowie from TJ. Had it before from another dispensary in OKC, this was better and the service was par excellece.
Glad you enjoyed the product and the service hope you come back and see us again. We really appreciate the feedback
It is in a good location
Thanks for stopping by and giving a review hope to see you again soon.