Doobiez
At Doobiez, we're more than just a store – we're a community hub, a source of education, and a destination for those seeking the highest quality cannabis products and services in West Milford and beyond. Nestled in the heart of New Jersey's scenic landscape, our dispensary offers a haven for cannabis enthusiasts, and curious newcomers alike.
1612 Union Valley Rd, West Milford, NJ
License RE000047
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
