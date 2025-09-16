30 Reviews of DoorHash
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
i........a
September 16, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great communication, high quality products, accurate ETA’s and great customer service. I’ve been a regular for a couple years now and I won’t order from anyone else!
H........7
November 10, 2025
One of my favorite places to order glad I found them after the name change again
d........5
April 25, 2025
Verified Shopper
I just got a delivery for the first time and it was an amazing experience! The prices are great. The products are top quality. And my delivery came within 30-40 minutes! Thank you so much DNA. The place I usually order from stops delivery at 9pm. And I'm always late. You have a new loyal customer now!
b........a
September 1, 2025
Verified Shopper
Excellent Service Good Prices!!
e........e
February 1, 2025
Prices are ok - told me an hour that’s fine no worries then updated 8 min .. 20 min goes by nothing .. then get a text pulling up ….. another 6 minutes go by im standing in the cold …… finally inside he texts here - and i go outside ……. no one …….. 3 minutes later finally shows up. Gives order leaves and I check .. THE PRODUCT IS FROM 2023!?!?!?! WE ARE IN 2025 LOL. threw that in the trash - horrible can’t believe I gave them my money
d........r
June 3, 2025
Verified Shopper
Top delivery in SoCal
j........z
April 17, 2024
Verified Shopper
I have never had an issue; I’m not picky I just like the cheap high quality weed. Timing estimates can be off but that’s life. Super sweet drivers. I recommend to anyone who’s not on a time crunch or super particular.
m........t
September 17, 2023
Verified Shopper
Spent a few hundred on a bunch of Stiiizy products, all fire and they have a wide variety of flavor substitutes. Great logistics and drivers, I’ll be ordering from them every time I’m in LA.
S........8
September 26, 2023
Verified Shopper
First time today and super awesome. Very good deals and awesome service. They were in constant communication the whole time. Will definitely be coming back!
i........8
June 23, 2023
They were on time were very helpful would txt bk to all my answers I will definitely shop here again great prices aswell make sure you tip ur driving they get here 5 min b4 thank you so much
k........n
June 7, 2023
I’m so happy I found DNA Delivery. Every time I interact with them I always feel so uplifted. Super friendly really helpful incredibly fast delivery. And the nicest drivers. I highly recommend them
p........s
April 25, 2023
Great communication! Driver was on time and kind. Great price ($73 total for a 1/2 oz)! Make sure to text the number in their description and they’ll text you throughout the order. I appreciated that.
c........m
April 10, 2023
Verified Shopper
i like this place, and their delivery is always smooth. I just think their additional fees are a little ridiculous compared to most places tbh.
m........m
November 24, 2022
Was skeptical since 28g price was so low but they delivered on tine and its incredible quality..Smells like a fresh peach..tastes great and got me lit and im a heavy smoker.. I will be ordering again very soon
c........7
August 7, 2022
Best deals, best service, amazing products! Their ounces are such good quality I always buy 2 or 3 at a time
S........d
December 2, 2022
At first I was sketched out by it cuz how good the price is for a oz but it’s true I’ll definitely buy again here soon thank you so muchhhh :))
s........0
November 30, 2022
Love how fast there were. Never knew that I can get sooo high with just one that small gummy. Damn. I was seeing everything and beyond this world. Definitely ordering again !
g........a
November 17, 2022
Verified Shopper
Good quality flowed and delivered quickly. It was already a great deal but they threw in a little extra 🥹. Love it here.
k........i
November 21, 2022
hands down the best. Fastest. Widest variety. No other choice when you think about it
T........7
June 17, 2022
This literally was one of the best dispensaries ever I love the variety I love that it’s a lot of women a color given the fact that the cannabis industry doesn’t really support women. Great customer service skills my deliveryies are always on time. I learned so much by shopping here. Thanks answer all the questions you could possibly have. I will be a lifetime customer.
v........5
July 24, 2022
Verified Shopper
Na driver always very friendly and helpful.
J........u
August 25, 2022
Fast Efficient and drove out of their way to deliver to Pasadena. Great deals on their buy 2 get 1 for $1. Bought total of 1.5 oz mixed for about $100! Don’t forget to tip the ladies too lol.
j........8
June 17, 2022
I’m open to trying out new cannabis shops, and I totally recommend this place. They have a great variety of strands and other products, and don’t forget to pull up for the DAILY DEALS! The staff greets the customers upon arrival making it feel comfortable with happy energy
y........a
June 17, 2022
Amazing friendly happy staff that love their products just as me as the consumer does. Budtender Olivia went above and beyond when showing me some really beautiful gassy flowers. 10/10 would recommend. Also they have daily deal: buy 2 get 1