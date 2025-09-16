Prices are ok - told me an hour that’s fine no worries then updated 8 min .. 20 min goes by nothing .. then get a text pulling up ….. another 6 minutes go by im standing in the cold …… finally inside he texts here - and i go outside ……. no one …….. 3 minutes later finally shows up. Gives order leaves and I check .. THE PRODUCT IS FROM 2023!?!?!?! WE ARE IN 2025 LOL. threw that in the trash - horrible can’t believe I gave them my money