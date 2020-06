RatPatchCurdy on June 13, 2020

My local neighborhood shop. They carry all my favorite edible brands. Zen, Wana to name a few. But the prices are double what I get at other locations. For example: Zen gummys are 15$, why? Will this price be going down? I can get the same Zen gummy anywhere else for 8$ OTD sometimes even 6$ during a sale.