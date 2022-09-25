This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Everytime I go in, it's like walking into an old friend's shop. I've known the staff and the grower for years and they've never lead me a stray when it comes to the products that best suit my needs. As a person with epilepsy, I have to be careful as to what I take into my body, so the fact that they are very knowledgeable and take such care to tend to my needs is extremely reassuring. I highly recommend them.
Awesome vibes, great quality product, knowledgeable staff,good prices, and a really amazing location. What an epic experience I had they have made a lifelong customer because of the atmosphere, and the outgoingness. If you want good quality product and a great experience choose down east smoke and vape for the best cannabis products around.