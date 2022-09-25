Downeast Smoke and Vape
Downeast Smoke and Vape
Farm to jar movement. Organically cultivated new hyped up exotics and old school legendary strains that have held up against the test of time. These legendary heirloom strains include the sour diesel, piff aka haze, Chem D, Chem 91, Chem sister, ogkb2.0, blue dream, Tahoe og, gmo, Chem D x forum cut girl scout cookie, cherry pie, 92 og, biker kush, Mac, wedding cake, ice cream cake. The new exotics we are breeding with and popping include Schism, grand master sexy and some white nightmare x Florida sunshine. All concentrates are processed by East Coast Gold in Bangor. No middleman here. Farm to Jar, we offer the highest quality at the fairest prices come check us out today! Dont have a medical card? We will pay for your medical card with a purchase of 1oz of top shelf cannabis! Stop by today you won't be disappointed!