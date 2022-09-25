Everytime I go in, it's like walking into an old friend's shop. I've known the staff and the grower for years and they've never lead me a stray when it comes to the products that best suit my needs. As a person with epilepsy, I have to be careful as to what I take into my body, so the fact that they are very knowledgeable and take such care to tend to my needs is extremely reassuring. I highly recommend them.