I rarely leave reviews but I'm happy to leave this. They are awesome! Quality products I've not see anywhere else! Fresh like they say and smells incredible!
4.8
10 reviews
Smart people and good price like everyone said. Gave them a try and I'm happy! 2nd time customer.
Always polite and always receive my order. Unmatched on price 5 stars!!
Enjoyed my first visit the customer service was amazing shoutout Sammy for enlightening me on the benefits of the CBD products that they offer. Came in the next day for some more CBD Lifter Pre-Rolls.
Great place to get high quality hemp flower!! Will be a repeat customer!! Thanks Dr. Strains
So I been looking for a place like this that sale CBD flower and these cbd flower are amazing. It helps me with stress, depression, and pain through out my body. I highly recommend this place to everyone and great prices.
Best around
I had originally left a review on this location from my online shopping experience with them. Shortly after leaving my review here an employee reached out to me with my orders shipping info. I would suggest ordering cbd pre-rolls from this location and since have ordered from them again. Over all the quality of the prerolls that I received from my first order were good and honestly I have not found any prerolls selling for what they sell theirs for. When you have chronic pain like me it’s nice to be able to afford your choice of medication.
So far I have found no better prices anywhere else. Quality was better than the Tweedle Farms I had ordered too. Trimmed decently and shipped on time. Any issues I have had with my orders have been handled smoothly and I plan on being a continued customer for my CBD needs at this time. I genuinely recommend checking out Dr. Strains online or in store. Cheers!
Excellent flower excellent Prices and fast delivery. Will be ordering again very soon.