Heather77 on November 4, 2019

I had originally left a review on this location from my online shopping experience with them. Shortly after leaving my review here an employee reached out to me with my orders shipping info. I would suggest ordering cbd pre-rolls from this location and since have ordered from them again. Over all the quality of the prerolls that I received from my first order were good and honestly I have not found any prerolls selling for what they sell theirs for. When you have chronic pain like me it’s nice to be able to afford your choice of medication.