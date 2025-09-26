About this dispensary
Dr Wonderstone
Leafly member since 2025
- 2145 Hamill Rd. Suite A, Hixson, TN
- call 4233156891
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 0156826
- StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until Friday at 9pm ET
Photos of Dr Wonderstone
Promotions at Dr Wonderstone
Updates from Dr Wonderstone
1 Review of Dr Wonderstone
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere