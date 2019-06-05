mbfg on July 13, 2019

Dragon 420 opened up recently and since I live nearby I figured I'd give it a try. I was surprised by how well the interior showroom was setup, they have a continuous display case that loops around in a rectangle so it's easy to see their entire selection. They weren't lacking any of the selection either, having edibles, concentrates, prerolls, and ofcourse flower. Russ was my budtender, and he made sure that I got the best "bang for my buck" so to speak. I looked at some of the other reviews on weedmaps before going, and none of the negative comments seemed to be true. Their prices are essentially the same as the rest of the dispensaries in town. I'll be shopping here again in the near future for sure!