D_Funk
Love
5.0
11 reviews
Love
Wow, this was a breath of fresh air. Most dispensaries try to upsale. It was nice to go in and shop. This dispensary is very tastefully put together. The atmosphere alone is professional and warm. Great selection of edibles and prices reasonable. I would recommend Dragon 420 to anyone who is wanting one place to consistently shop.
You make us blush!! Thank you very much for your review. And our goal is to educate and help - not sale just because you're here. Your experience will always be the same with us, so we hope you make us your store of choice!
Great place ,people and products :)
Thank you!
The staff are friendly and knowledgeable actually care about your needs and what’s best for you. Very clean and a lot to choose from. Would def recommend all family and friends! Go pay them a visit you’ll be glad you did!
Can’t say enough great things about Dragon420. Excellent customer service by friendly and courteous staff. Extensive menu of flower, edibles, & concentrates. So many different options and strains to choose from. Highly recommend them to anyone and everyone!
Huge menu selection. So many different items. Friendly and very knowledgeable staff. The nicest place. I would recommend Dragon 420 to anyone!
Thank you! We appreciate your feedback!
Great customer service! Best prices and selection of edibles! I will definitely be back!
Thank you Scott! We look forward to seeing you again. Check out our daily specials!
Awesome looking place and great group of guys. Great selection too.
Thank you! We are excited how our store turned out and will continue to improve its homage to our troops!
Dragon 420 opened up recently and since I live nearby I figured I'd give it a try. I was surprised by how well the interior showroom was setup, they have a continuous display case that loops around in a rectangle so it's easy to see their entire selection. They weren't lacking any of the selection either, having edibles, concentrates, prerolls, and ofcourse flower. Russ was my budtender, and he made sure that I got the best "bang for my buck" so to speak. I looked at some of the other reviews on weedmaps before going, and none of the negative comments seemed to be true. Their prices are essentially the same as the rest of the dispensaries in town. I'll be shopping here again in the near future for sure!
Wow! We are flattered! Thank you very much for your review and we certainly enjoyed being able to help you out! We desire not to be just another dispensary, but an experience! Glad we seemed to meet that threshold. Hope to see you again soon!
This dispensary is upscale and the staff are great. The owners are veterans and they have veteran discounts every day. They have a lot of strains no one else has in Stillwater to, that is a plus for me.
Thank you sliverpool. We appreciate your kind words, and very much appreciate your acknowledgement of our veteran deals. It is our most sincere desire to serve Oklahoma's veterans to the best and utmost of our abilities. We also want to offer things that no one else locally has because it offers variety to the community. We aren't in a competition - If you buy somewhere else that's cool and if we carry something you want and come here to get it, that's awesome too. A message to everyone - If we don't have something you want, let us know and we will get it. If you don't like something we have, let us know and we will try to fix it.