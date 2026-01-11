DISPENSARY
7 Reviews of Dreams Dispensary - Willamette St
M........5
2 days ago
Illest dispensary in Eugene. Fire Discount Z's and affordable top shelf. Tell em Wayne sent ya
d........7
4 days ago
Amanda was a very lovely person to help me check out, and I’ll definitely be back again!
s........r
6 days ago
Amanda was so lovely and personable making it so easy to figure out what works for me!
n........2
December 24, 2025
The two individuals working this evening were very helpful and super nice. The products were great, and so was the atmosphere of the shop.
o........f
October 27, 2025
Fast , friendly, best selcetion around town. the vibe was amazing.
z........1
October 5, 2025
They are a blessing with helping me with my rso medication
F........2
September 9, 2025
Amazing energy and great prices! Wide range of product from low end for budget shoppers and great top shelf options! All the budtenders have great energy and were super friendly! Only dispo ill go to!