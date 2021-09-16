There is a great selection of dispensaries in Eugene, OR. But there are a few dispensaries that stand out from the rest thanks to their impressive customer reviews. According to Leafly.com, the best dispensaries in Eugene, OR are:

The Herbal Connection - 463 River Ave.

Eugene OG - 2045 Franklin Blvd.

Next Level Wellness - 2837 Willamette St.

TJ’s on 7th - 1985 W. 7th Ave.

Track Town Collective - 3675 Franklin Blvd.