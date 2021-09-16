dispensaries in Eugene, OR
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Eugene, Oregon.
There is a great selection of dispensaries in Eugene, OR. But there are a few dispensaries that stand out from the rest thanks to their impressive customer reviews. According to Leafly.com, the best dispensaries in Eugene, OR are:
- The Herbal Connection - 463 River Ave.
- Eugene OG - 2045 Franklin Blvd.
- Next Level Wellness - 2837 Willamette St.
- TJ’s on 7th - 1985 W. 7th Ave.
- Track Town Collective - 3675 Franklin Blvd.
- There are 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in Eugene, Oregon.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Eugene, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that a visit to the doctor and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.
- No, dispensaries in Eugene, OR do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. However, since recreational marijuana is legal you do not need one in order to buy weed.
- In Eugene, Oregon recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.
- The only legal place to buy weed in Eugene, OR is at a marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from marijuana dispensaries in Eugene by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
- No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Eugene, Oregon.
- Yes, Eugene dispensaries may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader.
- There are 19 recreational dispensaries in Eugene, Oregon.