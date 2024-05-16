At Dryden Dispensary, our mission is to create a professional, warm & welcoming environment, strictly catering to adults 21 & over, for a clientele that ranges from novice consumers to seasoned connoisseurs. We will only carry top quality & Upstate NY sourced cannabis products. We invite you to come check out our selection of flower, edibles & concentrates, as well as our state-of-the-art smoke shop. We carry the best quality cannabis-tech products in the industry. An extensive assortment of accessories and smokers articles will be available to meet every budget. We are source of knowledge and comfort for all things cannabis. Our staff is devoted to staying current with this constantly changing and flourishing industry. From the novice herb smoker to the old-school connoisseur, everyone will feel at ease interacting with our seasoned and knowledgeable sales team. We appreciate your support & interest in our company!