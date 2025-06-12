Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Earth and Ivy - Lakehurst
Earth & Ivy is a New Jersey based, adult use cannabis retailer built by Ivy League, Division I student-athlete alumni who aim to destigmatize cannabis usage. Our primary goal at Earth & Ivy is to introduce a safe, welcoming, and transparent environment where customers of all demographics can experience high-quality products and education.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
29 Union Ave, Lakehurst, NJ
License RE000979
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Earth and Ivy - Lakehurst
Promotions at Earth and Ivy - Lakehurst
Updates from Earth and Ivy - Lakehurst
1 Review of Earth and Ivy - Lakehurst
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere