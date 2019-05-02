Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
this is the best place for all your top quality buds great people and great weed
LobesTheCook
on November 5, 2019
Quality products, friendly people, great atmosphere
JaraCWilliams
on November 3, 2019
Great environment, friendly staff! So glad this was my first dispensary trip!
Sabbath72
on October 12, 2019
easy to get to. pretty kool inside. freindly service and fast. buds smelled and looked good😀
Grim3ySteve777
on October 11, 2019
Best dispensary in 3 counties.
580Peach
on October 5, 2019
Keep coming back. Very home town feel! Love how they care about the community.
Okieguy123
on September 14, 2019
best flower around my go to shop and owners are great and very helpful
Karsogen12
on September 7, 2019
Best flower in Davis. Huge selection of concentrates. The owners are very knowledgeable. They have always taken there time to show me everything. They have come down on price and have had some good deals OTD. Check em out.