Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
my new spot for my meds, great wax and shatter and tip shelf flower.
Ty_Sarge5
on November 25, 2019
This location is close to my home, and the otd pricing makes everything easier. with the military discount they offer, they have the cheapest carts ive found!
BJCobb
on November 24, 2019
It's a bit of a drive for me to go here, and having so many other much closer options, I just hadn't been there yet. some family went, and due to their incessant nagging, I finally caved and took the journey down there. Well I absolutely know why the fam was on me to get down there! The staff was awesome! The quality was stellar! And the overall ambiance of the store was unmatched by most of the other ones I've been in! Yes I have closer options...but it was WELL worth the drive, and I will definitely be back.
Ashcollier3
on November 24, 2019
Great product. Very friendly knowledgeable people.
AmsKwsRdc3
on November 20, 2019
Nice owner, really knows his stuff and great prices I would definitely recommend this store to everyone
LittsRachel93
on November 16, 2019
I loved my entire experience! Would definitely recommend and the flower is just amazing!
Dalebent28
on November 15, 2019
My favorite go to, never disappointed..
Jinjerlox
on November 13, 2019
I absolutely love the people who work at EE!! They have some of the best product and amazing specials!
threetrees
on November 13, 2019
Very friendly people, excellent location, great prices