East End Cannabis Co
East End Cannabis Co
- 2587 Chateauguay Street, Fort Covington, NY
- call (518) 333-4023
- License 2024-007-CCB
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
1 Review of East End Cannabis Co
2........s
November 28, 2025
The store had a very warm and welcoming “General Store” feeling. The staff was very nice and helpful as well! You can buy a cup of infused coffee while you continue to shop!