Located in the heart of the Ozarks, we exist to educate and support our communities through the power of cannabis. We believe in being good neighbors, treating folks with respect, lending a hand where we can, and having a good time while we’re at it. We call Republic, Missouri home to our medical marijuana dispensary and empower our friends in the community through education and good old fashion conversation. Our focus on providing the best Missouri medical marijuana products paired with one-to-one customer service ensures every single one of our customers feels comfortable, respected, and cared for. With a long-standing generational history here in the Ozarks, we pay homage to the history, culture, and people of our land in everything we do. From sourcing the best Missouri-only produced cannabis products to our focus on promoting local artists to the community gatherings in our own dispensary’s backyard, embodying the spirit of our home is the only way we see fit to do business.