TheNugHobbit on September 20, 2019

I’ve been to a vast majority of Dispos in the metro, and as far as CONSISTENCY with patient deals, this place takes the cake! It’s almost as if they go out the way to find a way for the patient to get a deal that fits them, which I really admire especially in this recession. Flower hasn’t been up their usual standards, but their concentrates and edibles are always great!!! And Fridays are my favorite day here, they offer $10 for all grams and pre-rolls every Friday!! Thank you to Cameron for the hook up, cool guy!