Whitty420z
4.9
10 reviews
The flower in the store is amazing!
Thank you!! See you again soon!
Travis is a great guy! Consistent strains, friendly service, great deals, and I love this location!
Thank you!
I love this dispensary, they are all very nice, patient and patient oriented. Good prices and have good Indica
Thank you! We are so happy you had a good visit!! See you soon!
Kashmir is some great flower and the OG Kush, always a great visit when I stop in
Thank you!!
Kashmir and Key Lime pie is amazing flower strains!
Thank you! We hope to see you again soon!!
First time going into a shop and it was a great experience. Tate was a cool help who knew the products and had some good recommendations. Thumbs up
It's so great to hear you enjoyed your first visit EVER!!! Come back and see us!!!
By far the best place to go very friendly
Thank you so much! Se you next time!!!
love this place!!
Thank you!!!
Great flower for great prices! Super nice people too
Thank you!!
I’ve been to a vast majority of Dispos in the metro, and as far as CONSISTENCY with patient deals, this place takes the cake! It’s almost as if they go out the way to find a way for the patient to get a deal that fits them, which I really admire especially in this recession. Flower hasn’t been up their usual standards, but their concentrates and edibles are always great!!! And Fridays are my favorite day here, they offer $10 for all grams and pre-rolls every Friday!! Thank you to Cameron for the hook up, cool guy!
Thank you so much!!! We can't wait to see you again!