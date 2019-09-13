Shaybee321 on October 27, 2019

As soon as I walked in, I noticed an odd vibe. I was never greeted by the employees. After about 10 minutes of pacing around, someone finally came to wait on me. However, after she weighed the flower is asked for, she proceeded to yell out my total across the store, like I was done. So I just paid for my items and went to another dispensary to finished buying the things I wanted. The flower I purchased was overly dry, and the trim job done on it was very poor to say the least. There were no "first time customer" discounts or any specials that I am aware of. I will not be returning.