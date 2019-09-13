ChelseaK24
Honestly they have the best flower in OKC. They're the only dispensary I even shop at anymore. The product they provide is leaps and bounds better than anywhere else.
4.6
10 reviews
As soon as I walked in, I noticed an odd vibe. I was never greeted by the employees. After about 10 minutes of pacing around, someone finally came to wait on me. However, after she weighed the flower is asked for, she proceeded to yell out my total across the store, like I was done. So I just paid for my items and went to another dispensary to finished buying the things I wanted. The flower I purchased was overly dry, and the trim job done on it was very poor to say the least. There were no "first time customer" discounts or any specials that I am aware of. I will not be returning.
My favorite store so far. Love their flower and pre-rolls!
I honestly havent had a more friendly and knowledgeable experience anywhere else in Oklahoma.
This was my second time to visit and just like the first time left with excellent flower. Got to meet the owner Shawn and truly enjoyed my visit ( There is an handsome Italian Budtender with a accent there ladies😉)
Absolute excellent deals. I've never seen medical marijuana so cheap! I was very pleased with their service and with what I walked out with. I'm definitely going back, probably gonna be my new favorite!
Eden rose is awesome! Their flower is top notch and their wax is great! Not to mention some of the best variety of prices too!! I’m definitely coming back!
Definitely recommend, great service... oh and the older brother is definitely cuter then the younger one😉😂
We do appreciate your review! Hope you come back to see your favorite budtender.😂😂
New to the neighborhood! Excited!
Glad you're happy with the place, hope to see you again!
Great dispensary guys, Alex truly enlightened my experience and guided my journey from the door to the cashier! You are the best
We are glad Alex made your trip a wonderful experience, we hope to see you again in the future!