About this dispensary
Edina Canna
Edina Canna is your trusted Edina marijuana dispensary, offering premium recreational cannabis, fair pricing, and a welcoming experience for every customer.
- 7145 France Ave S, Edina, MN
- call (612) 208-6509
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
h........f
December 18, 2025
This was my first time buying legal weed from a shop in MN, . All the flower is “THC” if you pot head or first timer ! Shop here ! It’s clean , tested and real marijuana ! Be careful for the “thca” profile ! It was quick and the staff knew about there products !
c........8
December 9, 2025
Loved my experience here! The vibe is relaxed, the store is spotless, and the staff is incredible. Everyone was upbeat and helpful without ever being pushy. Sarah was so kind and easy to chat to! I’ll 100% be returning.
b........7
November 29, 2025
This was my first time buying at a dispensary. Service was very friendly and professional. The store was safe, well lit and clean. TV menu was good, felt like I was in the future. I liked how they took time to explain the difference between the strands. I'm so happy to finally have tested pot available to buy down the street from my house. Home growing sounded fun but it's just too much hassel