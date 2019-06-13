Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Good bud, great service. Nice clean shop. Loved the help from the bearded gentleman.
NWChef
on November 16, 2019
Clean shop, friendly budtenders, and quality flower.
higherpwr7
on November 6, 2019
I really enjoyed this new shop however they need more deals. everywhere else around here has happy hours or shatter days. everyone has the same basic products having deals and sales is what will get me return I cant come pay full price here when 2 places a mile away have better prices.
Askanison
on October 10, 2019
I found it nice that they use a two-axis system for categorizing their cannabis: stoney vs. functional and sleepy vs. active. The shop is lovely with a nice sitting area, though I personally am unlikely to spend much time sitting here. Not a huge variety, and prices are average for the local market (perhaps slightly more than one or two other shops in the area), but a decent value. Polite staff and a wide variety of Pruf Cultivar products.
Wowdabs
on October 7, 2019
First time visiting this location! Cool loyalty program! And fair prices!$ will be back!