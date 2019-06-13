Askanison on October 10, 2019

I found it nice that they use a two-axis system for categorizing their cannabis: stoney vs. functional and sleepy vs. active. The shop is lovely with a nice sitting area, though I personally am unlikely to spend much time sitting here. Not a huge variety, and prices are average for the local market (perhaps slightly more than one or two other shops in the area), but a decent value. Polite staff and a wide variety of Pruf Cultivar products.